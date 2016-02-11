Alliance before announcement of poll dates: Tamilisai

The BJP alliance for the upcoming polls of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be announced before the announcement of poll dates, Party State President, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said today.

Replying to a specific question on the alliance, particularly with DMK, Tamilisai told reporters that it was “a figment of imagination about the alliance with DMK and there was no information from the High Command with regard to this”.

However, BJP would be part of the Government, which is to be formed after the polls with a strong alliance, she claimed.

Stating that the State budget, to be presented in another week, should be people-oriented, she noted that the Government should also announce total prohibition in the budget session.

When queried about the health condition of Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, her father, Tamilisai said that it was a matter of concern, when he was on a padayatra seeking total prohibition. Considering this, the Government should immediately fulfil his demand, she said.

It was shocking to learn that there were more than 1.5 lakh fake voters in the electoral list, she said, adding that Election Commission should ensure a free and fair election.

The BJP leader said that the Party had appealed to Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to expedite all the pending projects in Tamil Nadu as announced in the last budget and also give priority to the State in this budget.