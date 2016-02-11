31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
  • A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment in Sector 62, Noida. Deceased’s name is Anjali
  • PM Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain
  • Fiat India said it will roll out its first ever ‘Made-in- India’ Jeep Compass production vehicle on June 1
Coimbatore

Alliance before announcement of poll dates: Tamilisai

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2016

The BJP alliance for the upcoming polls of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be announced before the announcement of poll dates, Party State President, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said today.

Replying to a specific question on the alliance, particularly with DMK, Tamilisai told reporters that it was “a figment of imagination about the alliance with DMK and there was no information from the High Command with regard to this”.

However, BJP would be part of the Government, which is to be formed after the polls with a strong alliance, she claimed.

Stating that the State budget, to be presented in another week, should be people-oriented, she noted that the Government should also announce total prohibition in the budget session.

When queried about the health condition of Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, her father, Tamilisai said that it was a matter of concern, when he was on a padayatra seeking total prohibition. Considering this, the Government should immediately fulfil his demand, she said.

It was shocking to learn that there were more than 1.5 lakh fake voters in the electoral list, she said, adding that Election Commission should ensure a free and fair election.

The BJP leader said that the Party had appealed to Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to expedite all the pending projects in Tamil Nadu as announced in the last budget and also give priority to the State in this budget.

