Am targeted, my life in danger, says ex-Chief Secy

Describing the raids conducted by the Income Tax officials at his office and residence as “constitutional assault”, former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Ramamohana Rao on Tuesday said that he has been “targeted” and his life is in “danger”.

“It is a constitutional assault on the Chief Secretary. How can they enter my office. I have been targeted. I am in fear as my life is in danger,” Rao said.

The former Chief Secretary’s statement comes just a day after he was discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital for breathing problem soon after the raids.

Coming down heavily on the ruling AIADMK Government, Rao claimed that the State had not served his transfer order before conducting raids at his residence and office.

“This Government did not have the guts to serve the copy of my transfer order,” Rao said adding that he was not made to know about the appointment of new Chief Secretary.

Asserting that the IT sleuths did not find any incriminating documents during the raids conducted both at his residence and his office, Rao claimed that the search warrant did not have his name.

“They showed me the search warrant. My name was not there, still they searched my house,” Rao said adding “they found only Rs. 1,12,320 cash and about 50 sovereigns of gold belonging to my wife and daughter”.

Stating that the search warrant was in his son’s name, Rao wondered how could IT officials raid his office with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). “What business they got to enter my room without the permission of the State Government. If this is the condition for Chief Secretary, what will happen to other government officials,” Rao asked.

Rao, who was in the good books of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, said “Had she (Jayalalithaa) been alive, would this (raids at secretariat) have happened? In the absence of madam (Jayalalithaa), there is no security.”

Rejecting the reports that raids were conducted based on the incriminating documents seized from the premises of Sekhar Reddy, Rao said he had no links with Reddy at any point of time. “Many people will come and meet me to give representations. That does not mean, I served them to their requirements,” he said.

He also blamed the CRPF for pulling his son, who was in the hospital to take care of his wife who is pregnant, at gun point to conduct raids at his office.