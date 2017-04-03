FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


Amazon opens customer service facility in City

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Amazon Development Centre has opened its new customer service facility in the city, the fourth in the country.

Amazon now now has four Customer Service located at India Land Tech Park Private Ltd.

The new site, located at India Land Tech Park, will support Amazon customers in India and North America with pre and post-order customer service through various mediums like email, chat and phone and also host teams that provide support to Amazon India’s operations in the form of training and workflow, company HR Director Raj Raghavan said in a statement.

There are two facilities in Hyderabad and one in Pune.

The facility will help create employment for customer service personnel in Tamil Nadu, he added.

In Coimbatore, Amazon is working with STPI for the India BPO promotion scheme envisaged under Digital India Programme to promote BPO/ ITeS operations in smaller cities. This is aligned to Amazon’s objective of penetrating into smaller towns and cities, the statement added.

