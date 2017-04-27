FLASH NEWS Veteran Actor Vinu Chakravarthy passes away Reserve Bank of India to issue new ₹5 and ₹10 coins RBI gives 200 kg old notes to NID students for recycling Hospitals can’t hold patients hostage for unpaid bills: HC Govt sanctions 1 lakh houses worth ₹4,200 cr for urban poor Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother appeals to Pak to release him Let AAP, Cong explain how they won earlier with EVMs: Amit Shah 14 Opp’n members suspended from Raj Assembly for 1 year BJP slams Nitish Kumar for ‘disrespecting’ Sukma martyrs Nawaz Sharif is doing miserably: Musharraf

Coimbatore


Amit Shah to make 3-day trip to TN

Covai Post Network
April 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

BJP President Amit Shah will participate in various party functions during his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu beginning May 10, Union Textile Minister, Smriti Irani said today.

In an interaction with the party office bearers and workers in Tirupur, she said that Shah will be in Chennai on May 10 and 11 and attend party functions and chalk out political strategy, BJP sources said.

He will be in Coimbatore on May 12 and interact with party men, they said.

In view of the resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa and also in Delhi MCD Polls, party workers should toil hard to replicate it in Tamil Nadu also, Irani told the meeting.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS