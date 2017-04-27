Amit Shah to make 3-day trip to TN

BJP President Amit Shah will participate in various party functions during his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu beginning May 10, Union Textile Minister, Smriti Irani said today.

In an interaction with the party office bearers and workers in Tirupur, she said that Shah will be in Chennai on May 10 and 11 and attend party functions and chalk out political strategy, BJP sources said.

He will be in Coimbatore on May 12 and interact with party men, they said.

In view of the resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa and also in Delhi MCD Polls, party workers should toil hard to replicate it in Tamil Nadu also, Irani told the meeting.