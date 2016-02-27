FLASH NEWS Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4 DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes

Coimbatore


‘Amma Kaipesi’ launched

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2016

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa today launched ‘Amma Kaipesi’ scheme, which offers free mobile phones with special software. The phones were provided to 20,000 Self Help Group (SHG) trainers, at a total cost of Rs.15 crores.

Jayalalithaa had announced the scheme under Rule 110 at the State Assembly in September last year, for the women SHGs. The software, in Tamil, will help the trainers maintain various registers and records related to their work.

While inaugurating the scheme via videoconferencing from the state Secretariat, Jayalalithaa said that the women’s SHGs were formed by her government in 1991. In 2005, her government, with the backing of the World Bank, launched the ‘Tamil Nadu New Life Scheme’ for women.

