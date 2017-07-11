AMMA shows the doors to Dileep

Kottayam: Actor Dileep was today booted out from actors’ Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He was stripped off the treasurer’s post and his primary membership in the organization was cancelled during an AMMA meeting in Kochi.
The organisation also expressed solidarity with abducted actor and promised all support to her.
It was a volte face where AMMA ditched the incarcerated actor after the connection of the outfit’s top artistes with the abduction came up for discussion during an available executive meeting held at the residence of actor Mamootty.
AMMA will work to prevent entry of such artistes, general secretary Mamootty told mediapersons.
The existence of criminals is a shame for it, he said, adding that it was a rough job to keep tab of the activities of the members.
Mamootty apologised for the misbehaviour of some actors with the media during a meet after the general body, post questioning of Dileep and Nadir Shah.
If members demanded, he was willing to reconstitute the outfit’s organizational structure.
The change in stance comes after some members and politicians had spoken against the way the outfit was functioning. Actor Prithviraj had threatened to quit if AMMA failed to take corrective steps.
