Amma’s washing machine, fridge or moped?

Excited people’s expectations running high from Amma’s manifesto and curiosity gripping political parties as to what would Jaylalithaa promise this time around.

Now that almost all the major players in Tamil Nadu polls have come out with manifestoes and promises, expectations are running high as to what Amma has in store for the voters.

After giving mixies, grinders, table fans to match the DMK during last polls and topping with gold for BPL family girls getting married, chief minister J Jayalalithaa is believed to have something very alluring up her sleeve, the mother of all promises!

Will it be a motor cycle or a fridge or a washing machine? This is the topic of discussion among the people who are surprised that Jayalalithaa has not yet come out with her freebie. According to sources, senior party leaders who worked on a draft manifesto had submitted gifting washing machines or fridge, but the party supremo is said to have expressed some apprehensions on the cost involved.

But the Puratatchi Thalavi is said to be veering round to a lightweight moped, which would be like a cycle with motors to power her popularity among the masses higher. “This, if she promises a motorized two-wheeler, as rumours and expectations suggest, could sure be a winner,” said a resident of Kotturpuram, half of which was sunk in the Chennai floods and the residents there are just waiting for the polling day to show their anger against the government.

But said Lakshmi, a maid servant in the locality who has always voted for Amma, people are definitely upset when government was nowhere during floods, but by and large she has been good. She has given everything she promised, mixie, grinder and fans. “I did not get the flood relief of Rs 5000, but I would still vote Amma, as she delivers what she promises. I can believe that she will come up with something that will be very useful,” Lakshmi said.

In fact Amma’s manifesto is the talk of the town, all across Tamil Nadu, at any gathering – whether it is a tea stall, road side corner and anywhere – speculations of what is in store for them from Amma is the hot topic.

Ask any AIADMK leader whether spokesperson CR Saraswati or former minister C Ponnaian, who had worked on the draft manifesto points, all that they would say is “Ony Amma knows when it will come and what she would promise. One thing, they say with definitive confidence is that “rest of the parties would be left far behind and Amma will become the chief minister again. Just wait till the 19th.

In the last elections in 2011, AIADMK released its manifesto after the DMK did and outdid their promises — she matched mixie for mixie, grinder for grinder and threw in gold too.

And this time around too, expectations are high and curiosity is mounting, among the voters and opposition parties too.

AIADMK has a strong team of some 15 leaders engaged in gathering inputs for the manifesto, which is said to be under scrutiny of the party supremo. They are also working out the financial implications of any promises that may be made and whether they would be viable and in tune with the social and welfare activities of the government.

Expectations are that Jayalalithaa would announce the manifesto closer to the poll date, with enough time for the party cadres to carry home the message to the masses. More important, Jayalalithha’s message that she has done everything she has promised, and done more too.

Sources indicate a media blitzkrieg towards the end of first week of May running close to polling day to take the manifesto message to the masses.