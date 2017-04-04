Amrita top among private varsities

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a university-based in the City, has been rates the top private varsity in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017.

The university has been placed ninth spot in overall performance according to the ranking published by Ministry of Human Resource and Development. It was earlier placed in the second spot and had secured the 14th position for overall performance.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan thanked the faculty for their efforts and said it had been possible because of the tradition of academic excellence and the maintenance of a 1:10 staff ratio.

With 18,000 students and accredited ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university is the only private one among the top ten universities in the country and is also ranked as one of the top research institutes.

The ranking has 24 State universities in the list of the top 100.