An attempt to make Chinnamma’s voice familiar

“I am duty bound to accept your command of love.”

Most of Coimbatoreans today woke up hearing this. The AIADMK General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala’s maiden speech was played repeatedly over loudspeakers in most part of the city.

“We have planned to play the tape for some time in most of the areas. Our Amma has left us. But our Chinnamma is there to guide us now. People should get familiar with her voice,” said an AIADMK member, who was participating in a silent procession here on Thursday, to mourn the death of the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalaithaa.

In addition to the “speaker campaign”, as the cadres call it, they also distributed a printed copy of the entire speech to the public throughout the procession route.

Thousands of copies have been printed with a picture of Jayalalithaa on the front cover and pictures of both Jayalalithaa and Sasikala together in the remaining pages, along with the pictures of Sasikala offering her respects to the portrait of Jayalalithaa and at her samadhi.

The last page also has the picture of Sasikala taking charge as the party chief and the words “the historical speech of Chinnamma after taking charge”.