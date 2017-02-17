An effort to enhance awareness about heritage among students

In its bid to preserve institutions and other aspects of the Nilgiris with heritage value, the Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH), the Nilgiris chapter has started roping in the services of the younger generation particularly students.

As part of the effort, the INTACH organized a programme titled ‘My City My Heritage’ here recently. With Essay and Painting competitions forming part of the programme over 120 children from about four or five government aided schools participated.

Speaking to The Covai Post on the sidelines of the programme, the Convenor, INTACH Geetha Srinivasan said that the participants were students of 6th to 9th standard and the aim was to generate interest in heritage among them.

Pointing out that the essays and paintings would be sent to New Delhi for evaluation, she said that the top ten students would be taken to the capital to receive their prizes.

Stating that the competitions had evoked considerable interest among the students, she expressed the confidence that many of them would start espousing the cause of heritage.

To a question, Ms.Srinivasan said that only students from Government aided schools had been chosen as those from English speaking, public or residential schools already had some knowledge of heritage. More programmes would be organized for students of government or government aided schools.

Some of the participants said that they were participating in such a programme for the first time and added that they looked forward to more such opportunities.Stating that it had helped them learn a great deal about various heritage institutions, they said that they were proud of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, the Government Botanical Garden, the Stone House, the Assembly Rooms,the district court, the Nilgiri Library, the Breeks Memorial School etc.

They had also acquired valuable knowledge of particularly vulnerable tribal groups like the Todas.