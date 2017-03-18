FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


Anand to inaugurate Chess academy in KCT

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Grand Master Viswanathan Anand would inaugurate the Dr. N. Mahalingam Chess Academy at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) on March 21.

The opening of the academy is part of the two-day founder’s day celebrations of the college.

The celebrations would begin on March 20, the 94th birth anniversary of the college founder Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam.

Around 1025 students would be given the Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship Awards to the tune of Rs. 1.02 crore on the first day. Also the Best Student of the Year (2016-17) and the best outgoing batch awards for achievements in academics, sports, research and innovation would be presented.

On the second day, the Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award would be presented to Manuel Aaron, the first grand master of India, for his contribution in the development of Chess in India.

Mahalingam, known as Arutchelvar Ayya, is a Gandhian, educationist, and the pioneer of KCT and Sakthi Group of Companies and Institutions.

