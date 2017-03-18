Anand to inaugurate Chess academy in KCT

Grand Master Viswanathan Anand would inaugurate the Dr. N. Mahalingam Chess Academy at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) on March 21.

The opening of the academy is part of the two-day founder’s day celebrations of the college.

The celebrations would begin on March 20, the 94th birth anniversary of the college founder Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam.

Around 1025 students would be given the Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship Awards to the tune of Rs. 1.02 crore on the first day. Also the Best Student of the Year (2016-17) and the best outgoing batch awards for achievements in academics, sports, research and innovation would be presented.

On the second day, the Arutchelvar Dr. N. Mahalingam Award would be presented to Manuel Aaron, the first grand master of India, for his contribution in the development of Chess in India.

Mahalingam, known as Arutchelvar Ayya, is a Gandhian, educationist, and the pioneer of KCT and Sakthi Group of Companies and Institutions.