FLASH NEWS 64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker) 64th National Film Awards: Zaira Wasim wins ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Dangal 64th National Award: Neerja wins best Hindi Feature Film award 64th National Film Awards Akshay Kumar wins ‘Best Actor’ for the film Rustom I-T Dept raids at actor-politician Sarath Kumar’s residence. I-T had information that TN minister Vijayabaskar paid actor money Sensex down by 100 points as crude prices jump following US missile attack on Syria US strike on Syria airbase caused deaths: reports ‘Samajwadi’ word to be dropped from all govt schemes in Uttar Pradesh, to be called ‘mukhyamantri yojana,’ reports Reliance Jio announced it has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with TRAI’s advice

Coimbatore


Andhra takes cue from Bhutan to keep people happy

Indrani Thakurata
April 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Bengaluru: We are not a happy nation which has been revealed by the World Happiness Report released by the United Nations. We look to visit Bhutan after it bagged the first position in the happiness report. India is ranked 122nd, even behind the terror-infested Pakistan and our poor neighbour Nepal. It came down by three slots from the 118th spot a year ago, and was behind the majority of Saarc nations, apart from Afghanistan.

The recent announcement of the happiness department in Andhra Pradesh is a welcome step. The government’s ‘Sunrise AP Vision 2029’ has taken Bhutan as a model to focus on matters, including psychological well-being, health, time use and education.

The minister there is serious about this department, as he has divested his hold over energy, industries and commerce to head this department. He has been often quoted saying,“No government can be rated as successful or achieve desired results unless happiness prevails in society. We have to work towards achieving the dream goal of making Andhra Pradesh a happy state.”

What then are the parameters of judging the happiness quotient? Several key calculations, including levels of caring, freedom to make life decisions, generosity, good governance, honesty, health and income play a crucial role. Also, inequality, life expectancy, GDP per capita, public trust (i.e. a lack of corruption in government and business), and social support are also taken in account.

“We are a corrupt nation with limited access to public resource. We don’t have the freedom to make decisions, and most of us are struggling to make ends meet. How can you be hungry and happy,” asks Amitava Mukherjee, a political journalist. In agreement with his view, Sukhi Kumar, a laughter class instructor in Bengaluru says: “True, we live in abject poverty. But Bangladesh is no rich. But they are happier. Even the most rich in our country are unhappy. We have become an inward-looking nation, slowly losing our soft powers.” She adds, “Madhya Pradesh and now Andhra Pradesh are making an effort. Bengal and Tamil Nadu really need it.”

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS