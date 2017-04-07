Andhra takes cue from Bhutan to keep people happy

Bengaluru: We are not a happy nation which has been revealed by the World Happiness Report released by the United Nations. We look to visit Bhutan after it bagged the first position in the happiness report. India is ranked 122nd, even behind the terror-infested Pakistan and our poor neighbour Nepal. It came down by three slots from the 118th spot a year ago, and was behind the majority of Saarc nations, apart from Afghanistan.

The recent announcement of the happiness department in Andhra Pradesh is a welcome step. The government’s ‘Sunrise AP Vision 2029’ has taken Bhutan as a model to focus on matters, including psychological well-being, health, time use and education.

The minister there is serious about this department, as he has divested his hold over energy, industries and commerce to head this department. He has been often quoted saying,“No government can be rated as successful or achieve desired results unless happiness prevails in society. We have to work towards achieving the dream goal of making Andhra Pradesh a happy state.”

What then are the parameters of judging the happiness quotient? Several key calculations, including levels of caring, freedom to make life decisions, generosity, good governance, honesty, health and income play a crucial role. Also, inequality, life expectancy, GDP per capita, public trust (i.e. a lack of corruption in government and business), and social support are also taken in account.

“We are a corrupt nation with limited access to public resource. We don’t have the freedom to make decisions, and most of us are struggling to make ends meet. How can you be hungry and happy,” asks Amitava Mukherjee, a political journalist. In agreement with his view, Sukhi Kumar, a laughter class instructor in Bengaluru says: “True, we live in abject poverty. But Bangladesh is no rich. But they are happier. Even the most rich in our country are unhappy. We have become an inward-looking nation, slowly losing our soft powers.” She adds, “Madhya Pradesh and now Andhra Pradesh are making an effort. Bengal and Tamil Nadu really need it.”