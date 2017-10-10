Annual outreach event held

More than 100 students from various engineering colleges participated in Square One 2017, the annual outreach event of NIT-Trichy’s techno-managerial organization ‘Pragyan’ at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology on October 7 and 8.
The outreach consisted of an innovative workshop and compelling events in the fields of Information and Technology, programming and management.
The participants were given certificates. The event was inaugurated by Dr. P. Kanagaraj, Chief Mentor, Higher Studies Centre, Coimbatore.
