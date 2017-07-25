25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Another actor files plaint against Malayalam director

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Another young female actor has lodged a complaint against director Jean Paul and three others for making lewd remarks and cheating her.

Young director Jean Paul, actor Sreenath Bhasi and technicians Anoop and Anirudh have been booked by Panangad police.

The incident took place during the picturisation of ‘Honey Bee – 2’ on November 16, 2016, police said.

She reached the hotel to collect the remuneration when the director along with the others made amorous comments.

The director also refused to pay her the remuneration.

Jean Paul is the son of popular actor and film-maker Lal.

