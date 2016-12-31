FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Coimbatore


Another elephant with mouth injuries spotted

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
Image credit : File photo

Another elephant with injuries was spotted near Narsipuram here today.

Residents of Narasipuram, who spotted the female elephant with external injuries, immediately informed the Forest officials. They further informed that the elephant had injuries on its mouth and was not able to eat.

Though officials claimed that it was the same elephant that was found near Govanur in Periyanaickenpalayam the previous day, locals did not accept it. (A female elephant, that bit a country bomb, was spotted near Govanur near Periyanaickenpalayam).

Officials began their search operations to trace the animal and treat it for its injuries.

According to sources, when an elephant bites the country bomb, it explodes inside its mouth causing injuries in its tongue and lower jaw.

Miscreants use country bombs to hunt wild boars that die instantly, while elephants die a slow and painful death.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS