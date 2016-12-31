Another elephant with mouth injuries spotted

Another elephant with injuries was spotted near Narsipuram here today.

Residents of Narasipuram, who spotted the female elephant with external injuries, immediately informed the Forest officials. They further informed that the elephant had injuries on its mouth and was not able to eat.

Though officials claimed that it was the same elephant that was found near Govanur in Periyanaickenpalayam the previous day, locals did not accept it. (A female elephant, that bit a country bomb, was spotted near Govanur near Periyanaickenpalayam).

Officials began their search operations to trace the animal and treat it for its injuries.

According to sources, when an elephant bites the country bomb, it explodes inside its mouth causing injuries in its tongue and lower jaw.

Miscreants use country bombs to hunt wild boars that die instantly, while elephants die a slow and painful death.