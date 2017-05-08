Another mysterious death shocks Tamil Nadu

Relatives of Subramanaim, said to be close to the health minister, dismiss police report that he committed suicide and suspect foul play

Chennai: There is a spate of mysterious deaths in Tamil Nadu. Especially of people who were or are perceived to be close to the powers that be in the state.

Close on the heels of murder of two suspects who killed security guard at Kodanad estate of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the latest suspicious death of a close aide of State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar at his home in Namakkal on Monday sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu.

Subramaniam, who is said to be close to the minister died in mysterious circumstances, which the police described as a suicide. His relatives, however, suspect foul play and want a thorough investigation.

It may be recalled that recently the State Health Minister was raided by IT personnel and even his wife was questioned at length by IT officials in connection with some financial matters. The IT department had also filed a case against the minister and others for allegedly intimidating IT sleuths who had come to raid his premises last month.

According to sources, Subramaniam’s house was also among those searched by the IT that visited several premises of friends and relatives of the minister in the second week of last month.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the high and mighty are a trifle nervous after IT report has suggested the state to pursue the alleged involvement of some 60 top officials and policemen and politicians in bribery and corruption. These names, it is said, were unearthed from among the documents seized during raids on Shekhar Reddy, businessman and contractor, and his associates.

The names of few top ministers and even the chief minister are said to have figured in report sent to the state government, sources said.