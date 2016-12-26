Anthrax attack: Mudumalai camp elephants shifted to other camps

With the death of a nine-year-old male elephant at a camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) due to dysentery today, the Forest Department is closing the camp to prevent the spread of Anthrax to other elephants, which are being shifted to other camps.

Two elephants died due to Anthrax in Madukkarai range in Coimbatore district a couple of days ago, and the department suspect the death of the nine-year-old in Theppakkad could be due to Anthrax. However, the real reason will be known only after postmortem, a Forest Department official said.

Fearing Anthrax attack, the field director of MTR, Srinivasa Reddy, has initiated steps to shift all the 23 elephants to two nearby camps, Deputy Director of MTR, S. Saravanan said.

Accordingly 21 elephants will be taken to Bombax and Foampuravayal camps immediately and the remaining, being aged ones, will be kept for a few days and will be taken out after reviewing the condition, he said.

An elephant calf was found dead in Sirumugai range in Coimbatore District this morning and the cause of the death will be known after postmortem, the department sources said in Coimbatore.

The Coimbatore District administration has taken steps to administer anti-anthrax vaccination to the cattle in and around Madukkarai area to prevent the disease from spreading to other cattle.