Anti-Corruption Movement alleges corruption in district administration

The district unit of Anti-Corruption Movement has alleged wide spread corruption in the administration.

In a petition to the District Collector, the movement said any service to the public comes with a price tag.

“Unless the bribe is paid, the work doesn’t happen,” the petition said.

“We petitioned the Collector on March 9, 2017 on this issue. No action was taken. When we met him today he asked us to approach the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC),” said Kumaravelu, former Chief Engineer-cum-Vigilance Officer, TNEB.

N.K. Velu, former Additional Superintendent of Police, DVAC, said that the Collector, being head of the district administration was not taking any action on this. “He promised to convene a meeting of officials concerned and take corrective steps. But nothing has happened so far. There is no meaning in having grievance day meetings if the Collector is not ready to take action,” he said.

The movement also alleged that wide spread corruption was leading to coming up of numerous flats and other commercial buildings in the Race Course Road where the actual road width was 40 ft. “But the documents show 136 ft,” they said.