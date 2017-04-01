FLASH NEWS Centre released assistance of Rs.1,712.10 crore from National Disaster Response Fund to Tamil Nadu for drought and cyclone relief Madhya Pradesh plans to introduce death penalty for rapists TMC allowing illegal slaughterhouses in Bengal: BJP Minister Thank you for doing nothing in Goa: Parrikar to Digvijaya Power, water bills will rise, if BJP, Cong win MCD: Kejriwal Indians are argumentative but never intolerant: President Pranab China bans burqas, ‘abnormal’ beards in Muslim province Saina not a special player I have to beat every time: Sindhu Philippine Prez calls major media outlets “sons of whore” Emergency declared after US bridge collapses in fire

Coimbatore


Anti Poaching Watcher injured while rescuing female elephant

Covai Post Network
April 1, 2017

In what can be termed as a miraculous escape, an Anti-Poaching Watcher (APW) working with the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, was hit by the female elephant while he was trying to rescue it. The APW escaped with minor injuries here on Saturday.

The APW V. Arul (28) from the Periyanaickenpalayam range was standing close to the female elephant that got stuck in a slush. He stood along with the medical team while the incident happened.

The elephant’s leg inadvertently hit Arul while it attempted to get up. She was being prodded by the personnel such that she gets up and walks.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital to run an x-ray as the blow was hard.

Luckily for him, he escaped without any major injury.

