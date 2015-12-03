AOC- in-C visits AF Sulur

Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, is on a two-day visit to 5 Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Sulur.

On Wednesday, the Air Marshal inspected various sections of the Depot and took stock of all the maintenance activities that were undertaken during this year, official sources said.

He also visited the Air Force School and inaugurated the newly constructed extension of the school building.

Earlier, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore G.S.P.N. Chowdary, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD, and Group Captain Sameer, Station Commander, 43 Wing AF.