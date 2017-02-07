Apollo doctors’ media conference “staged managed”: Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar the niece of late J.Jayalalithaa on Tuesday termed the press meet of the doctors who treated the late Chief Minister “stage managed”.

Holding her plans close to her chest Jayakumar said her primary concern is about the State and the people and not about her aunt’s property.

When queried about the press meet held by the team of doctors who had treated Jayalalithaa, and their clarifications on the treatment procedures, Jayakumar said the “event” comes at a wrong time as it has been scheduled just before Sasikala’s swearing-in.

She also alleged that State police were trying all means to prevent her from holding public meetings by refusing permission.

“I will not be cowed down by threats”, she said.

Jayakumar said she would announce her plans about public life on Feb 24.

“A lot of people are unhappy about AIADMK. I will not desert the people who have come to me. I will continue to be in public life till the last,” Jayakumar said.

She had even informed earlier that she would announce her decision whether to join AIADMK or start her own party on Feb 24.

She said people have come to her to complete the work left out by her aunt.

On AIADMK’s decision to elect Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K.Sasikala as the party’s General Secretary and the leader of the legislature party Jayakumar said: “Being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification to become the Chief Minister of a State.”