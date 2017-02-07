FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale

Apollo doctors’ media conference “staged managed”: Deepa Jayakumar

February 7, 2017
Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar the niece of late J.Jayalalithaa on Tuesday termed the press meet of the doctors who treated the late Chief Minister “stage managed”.

Holding her plans close to her chest Jayakumar said her primary concern is about the State and the people and not about her aunt’s property.

When queried about the press meet held by the team of doctors who had treated Jayalalithaa, and their clarifications on the treatment procedures, Jayakumar said the “event” comes at a wrong time as it has been scheduled just before Sasikala’s swearing-in.

She also alleged that State police were trying all means to prevent her from holding public meetings by refusing permission.

“I will not be cowed down by threats”, she said.

Jayakumar said she would announce her plans about public life on Feb 24.

“A lot of people are unhappy about AIADMK. I will not desert the people who have come to me. I will continue to be in public life till the last,” Jayakumar said.

She had even informed earlier that she would announce her decision whether to join AIADMK or start her own party on Feb 24.

She said people have come to her to complete the work left out by her aunt.

On AIADMK’s decision to elect Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K.Sasikala as the party’s General Secretary and the leader of the legislature party Jayakumar said: “Being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification to become the Chief Minister of a State.”

