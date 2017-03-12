FLASH NEWS Craig Shakespeare has been confiermed as Leicester’s First Team Manager for the rest of the 2016/17 season Manohar parrikar Resigns as defence minister BJP first party to win over 50 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly In Goa, 6 out of 8 ministers defeated, including CM Parsekar Will wipe out drug menace in Punjab in 4 weeks: Amarinder Congress got lesser seats than Apna Dal (Soneylal) in UP BJP’s win paves way for Ram Temple in Ayodhya: VHP Geo-tagged shark travels 8,000 kms in 142 days Man in Florida tries to burn store run by Indian-Americans Sania Mirza in quarters of Indian Wells, Paes crashes out

Coimbatore


App-based call taxi service launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
March 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In order to provide viable business to private taxi drivers going by the stiff competition , members of the Uzhaikkum Karangal Taxi (UKT) have joined with Moovlee, a technology firm to launch an app-based cab service in Coimbatore.

Talking about the service, P. Raja, President of UKT said that the drivers would now be able to decide on the tariff, quality and thereby provide the people of Coimbatore safe and reliable rides.

The organisers have also said that the venture has been taken up to compete with app based cab giants who have been ruling the market for a long time.

“The competition is not healthy now and the cab driver community has been facing a tough time with near impossible targets and falling incentives. Many drivers and owners are unable to repay their car loans and are on the verge of bankruptcy,” he added.

More than 375 taxis under the association would be using mobile app infrastructure from Moovlee to book and service rides all over Coimbatore. In addition to software services, Moovlee will be providing training and marketing support for the initiative.

In a release, the organisers have further assured that the customer friendly service would have no malpractices like surge pricing.

