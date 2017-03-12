App-based call taxi service launched in Coimbatore

In order to provide viable business to private taxi drivers going by the stiff competition , members of the Uzhaikkum Karangal Taxi (UKT) have joined with Moovlee, a technology firm to launch an app-based cab service in Coimbatore.

Talking about the service, P. Raja, President of UKT said that the drivers would now be able to decide on the tariff, quality and thereby provide the people of Coimbatore safe and reliable rides.

The organisers have also said that the venture has been taken up to compete with app based cab giants who have been ruling the market for a long time.

“The competition is not healthy now and the cab driver community has been facing a tough time with near impossible targets and falling incentives. Many drivers and owners are unable to repay their car loans and are on the verge of bankruptcy,” he added.

More than 375 taxis under the association would be using mobile app infrastructure from Moovlee to book and service rides all over Coimbatore. In addition to software services, Moovlee will be providing training and marketing support for the initiative.

In a release, the organisers have further assured that the customer friendly service would have no malpractices like surge pricing.