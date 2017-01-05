Applications invited from voters seeking change in rolls

The district administration today published the final electoral rolls for the seven assembly constituencies, except Thanjavur segment, in the district. It invited applications from voters seeking changes in the rolls.

District Collector A. Annadurai released the final electoral rolls at the collectorate in the presence of representatives of all the recognised political parties.

Thanjavur district has 19,35, 105 voters including 9,84,593 women and 54 trans genders. Women outnumber men in the district. A total of 40,663 new voters, including 22,106 women, have been included in the final list. The total number of voters in the district constitutes 76.40 per cent of the population.

Thanjavur Assembly constituency tops the chart with 2,68,516 voters.

Voters in other assembly segments are : Thiruvidaimarudur – 2,39,936, Kumbakonam – 2,53,297, Papanasam – 2,46,008, Thiruvaiyar – 2,53,266, Orathanadu – 2,29,580, Pattukottai – 2,33,308 and Pervurani – 2,11,194.

As directed by the Election Commission of India, revision of draft rolls were undertaken from September 1 to 30 to include the names of all eligible voters who had completed 18 years of age in the electoral rolls. Special camps were also held on September 9 and 25 for accepting application. Following the scrutiny of the applications, 40,663 new voters were included in the rolls while 716 voters including 405 women and one transgender were deleted, Annadurai said.

The final voters list would be placed in the offices of revenue divisional officers, tahsildars and all the 2175 polling booths in all the seven constituencies, except Thanjavur segment, for public view from today. Those who are eligible to vote have been asked to check their status and apply for inclusion of their names in an appropriate format.