Approaching the right consultancy

News reports of job seekers being duped by consultancies have become common now. Most of the reports talk about people losing lakhs of rupees or landing in some menial job.

Domestic compulsions drive many people to knock the doors of consultants, who promise them high profile jobs in Gulf or in European countries, and collect a handsome amount of money. “Many aspirants not only lose money, but also end up in jobs that are totally inappropriate to their qualifications,” says Raja Ilangovan of Vishal Manpower Consultancy.

“There are around 20-30 consultancies that have valid licences to send people abroad. They charge a large amount to arrange for the visas, flight tickets and consultancy charges. People should verify the credentials of the consultancies before handing over the money to them,” he adds.

“When a person approaches a consultancy, he should not hesitate to check the licence physically. Or ask for names and details of persons whom the consultancy has sent abroad for jobs. There is nothing wrong in it. After all he is paying a large amount as fees,” Raja, whose consultancy has so far sent around 14 people to various countries, says.