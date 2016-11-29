FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


APWs get overcoats

Covai Post Network
November 29, 2016

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr V K Melkani on Tuesday distributed overcoats to Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW) working with the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD).

While as many as 20 APWs from three ranges in Coimbatore received the overcoats at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus close to the District Forest Office, the remaining 116 coats were distributed to the APWs by the respective range officers from all the seven ranges.

The overcoats were sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Coimbatore.

Distributing the overcoats, Melkani said that the department was trying to get funding from NGOs as they did not have enough for Coimbatore and Sathyamangalam.

“Our tiger reserves including Mudumalai, Anamalai and Kalakkad Mundanthurai have enough funds to carry out development works. But we do not have much with the divisions,” he said. However, he claimed that the department was looking forward to help the staff with the help of NGOs.

He further appreciated the work of the 136 APWs in the division during the migratory season.

District Forests Officer S Ramasubramaniam had earlier revealed that the department was planning to offer food to the APWs in the night.

“They stay in the fringes all through the night to drive elephants that venture out. Hence, they cannot come out of the field for food. We have planned to provide them dinner and tea with the help of private persons and it will be delivered to them in the field,” the DFO had said.

The department has also planned to address the difficulties of the APW in a phased manner and provide the children of APWs with school dresses, geometry boxes and shoes to help in the social and economic upliftment of their families.

Comments 5
Thanks for posting this, I appreciate your info! https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Rene Pound] - Jan 05, 2017
I found your weblog web site on google and examine a number of of your early posts. Continue to keep up the superb operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for ahead to studying more from you in a while!… http://salonandspacommunity.com/blogs/3015/19549/cooking-tips-a-brief-still-ver [Alesia] - Jan 11, 2017
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone! http://coltongraham45.blogzet.com/weddings-important-info-post-1195244 [cost of wedding photographer] - Feb 02, 2017
Thank you for another informative web site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I've a project that I'm just now working on, and I've been on the look out for such information. http://www.bucksportnext.net/vanilla/discussion/593922/the-way-you-can-improve-your-expertise-regarding-outdoor-ice-maker-something-lots-of-people-are-se [nugget ice maker for home] - Feb 08, 2017
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again. http://ourstage.com/profile/xgagkhhhrstc/wall_items [lotto prediction calculator] - Feb 10, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS