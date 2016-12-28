Arappor Iyakkam exposes dubious dealings of V K Sasikala and family; calls her “benami queen”

Arappor Iyakkam, a social movement which has vowed to eradicate corruption in public life to achieve a just and equitable society, has taken up cudgels against V K Sasikala and questioned her integrity as a natural inheritor of Jayalalithaa’s political legacy.

In its website arappor.org the movement has released two video clips titled “Benami Queen – Part 1 and 2” and exposed the underhand land dealings and benami companies held by Sasikala. If the website’s listing is to be believed, Sasikala and her extended family members allegedly own as many as 43 benami companies.

Chandramohan, Secretary of Arappor Iyakkam, told Covai Post that “the rise of Sasikala as political heir-apparent of Jayalalithaa only shows that the people have started accepting corrupt hands as politicians in Tamil Nadu.”

“Sasikala and her family members have functioned as real estate mafia intimidating many in Siruthavur and Payyoor, and grabbed 112 acres of land. Police protection is given to the property round the clock,” Chandramohan alleged.

The mafia had encroached upon many lands including lands demarcated as government ponds, the website says. Gangai Amaran, Illayaraja’s younger brother and a famous music director, has even testified in court that his 22-acre property in Payyoor was grabbed by the Mannargudi mafia. The grabbed lands were mostly acquired through intimidation, even as the gang used former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as a shield, Chandramohan alleged.

“Exposing big corruption is our priority and we have exposed the hidden wealth of many candidates during the recent elections through our movement and we will continue to do our work. We will expose corrupt politicians of all hues,” Chandramohan said.