‘Arappor Iyakkam’ to bring together crusaders fighting against corruption

Anti corruption movement “Kollayane Velliyeru” akin to “Vellayane Velliyeru” of the colonial era, to be launched.

Fed up with increasing corruption in the State, ‘Arappor Iyakkam’ is launching a war against corruption in State today in Chennai.

‘Arappor Iyakkam’ is a People’s movement which has been working to create transparency and accountability in governance.The movement called “Kollayane Veliyeru” will be bringing in people from all walks of life to fight against corruption.

“We are fed up, corruption has gone beyond a breaking point in the State that we have decided to go hard on the Government this time”, said Chandramohan, Member of ‘Arappor Iyakkam’.

The movement will be launched today at a public meeting at Mylapore Magollai in Chennai at 4.30 pm. Chandramohan said that the aim of the event is to bring together people who have been fighting against corruption individually. “There are many individuals, activists who are fighting against corruption, through this movement we wish to bring them all together”, he said. As part of the movement there will be statewide anti-corruption campaigns.

As part of the movement, ‘Arappor Iyakkam’ is going to induce pressure on the State to implement the lokayukta bill . “Lokayukta bill has to be implemented in the State, also we will request public to visit every Government office starting from ration shops every two months and expose the corruption”, said Chandramohan.

Intersted persons can register here for the event: http://bit.ly/WarAgainstCorruptioN