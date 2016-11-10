Arcot Panchangam predicted demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes

The demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes and the busting of black money in the country were accurately predicted in the Hindu astrological almanac, Arcot Panchangam, for the year 2016-17. Astrologer K.N Narayanamurthy, who wrote the panchangam (published by Lavanya Pathipakam), has graphically noted as to how the country would stand to benefit by the busting of black money, the sudden changes in the country’s banking sector, and the resultant boost to the nation’s economy.

“It is astonishing to note that the astrologer correctly predicted the drastic measures that would be taken by the Indian Govennment. The second paragraph in page 12 of the Arcot Panchangam deals with how the unaccounted black money circulation would be checkmated by demonetizing the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations,” said Gurumurthy, a leading astrologer.

“The astrologer must have foreseen it based on the movement of the navagrahas, which has turned out to be entirely true now. In the past astrologers have predicted the Chennai floods which caused havoc in the same manner,” he said.

“By listening to the panchanga sravanam, which is the reading aloud of the panchagam on Tamil new year’s eve, one can know major happenings beforehand and acclimatize ourselves,” Gurumurthy said.