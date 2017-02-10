Around 200 students attend Australian Education Fair

To guide students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia, the International Development Program (IDP) organised an education fair here on Friday at Hotel Residency.

Over 200 students who attended the fair got an opportunity to interact with representatives of 17 Australian universities.

“IDP seeks to provide a platform to aspiring students to come and have a face-to-face interaction with university representatives and get answers to all their queries related to studying in Australia,” said Country Director Piyush Kumar.

“Forty Australian institutions participated in the fair. It is a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses, scholarships, etc,” he added.

The fair, spread across 14 cities, kicked off on January 22 in Kolkata and concluded in the city.

“Australian education has always attracted Indian students for its quality, and the availability of work opportunities post studies make it even more attractive. Also 20 out of 39 Australian universities feature in the world’s Top 400 Times Higher Education Rankings,” Kumar noted.

In addition to meeting the institution officials, qualified students can also get application fee waivers and scholarships.

The scholarships can range from a fee bursary to a 50 per cent scholarship of tuition fee for selected students. One can also visit the IDP office to pre-register for priority processing and detailed counselling with experienced Australia counsellors.