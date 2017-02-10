FLASH NEWS DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


Around 200 students attend Australian Education Fair

Covai Post Network
February 10, 2017

To guide students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia, the International Development Program (IDP) organised an education fair here on Friday at Hotel Residency.

Over 200 students who attended the fair got an opportunity to interact with representatives of 17 Australian universities.

“IDP seeks to provide a platform to aspiring students to come and have a face-to-face interaction with university representatives and get answers to all their queries related to studying in Australia,” said Country Director Piyush Kumar.

“Forty Australian institutions participated in the fair. It is a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses, scholarships, etc,” he added.

The fair, spread across 14 cities, kicked off on January 22 in Kolkata and concluded in the city.

“Australian education has always attracted Indian students for its quality, and the availability of work opportunities post studies make it even more attractive. Also 20 out of 39 Australian universities feature in the world’s Top 400 Times Higher Education Rankings,” Kumar noted.

In addition to meeting the institution officials, qualified students can also get application fee waivers and scholarships.

The scholarships can range from a fee bursary to a 50 per cent scholarship of tuition fee for selected students. One can also visit the IDP office to pre-register for priority processing and detailed counselling with experienced Australia counsellors.

