Around 97,000 students receive degrees at 33rd Convocation of Bharathiar University

The 33rd convocation of Bharathiar University was held yesterday at the Usha Kirtilal Auditorium located on the university campus. Dr. Shashi Bala Singh, Scientist and Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was the Chief Guest for the event.

Dr. Shashi Bala in her address said, “Researchers can collaborate with DRDO if they are concerned about national security. The relationship between universities, research and development organisations and industries is important for the development of our country.”

About 1,066 research scholars received their Ph.D. degrees.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ganapathi in his speech said, “We have become the only university in the State to be eligible for the status of World Class University. The university has also bagged 136 funded projects, which cost around Rs. 16.30 crore.”

R Subbaiyan, the founder Vice Chancellor of the University and special guest of the day, was conferred the degree of Doctor of Science for his valuable contributions to the overall development of the university