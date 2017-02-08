FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Coimbatore


Around 97,000 students receive degrees at 33rd Convocation of Bharathiar University

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017

The 33rd convocation of Bharathiar University was held today at the Usha Kirtilal Auditorium located on the university campus. Dr. Shashi Bala Singh, Scientist and Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was the Chief Guest for the event.

Dr. Shashi Bala in her address said, “Researchers can collaborate with DRDO if they are concerned about national security. The relationship between universities, research and development organisations and industries is important for the development of our country.”

About 1,066 research scholars received their Ph.D. degrees.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ganapathi in his speech said, “We have become the only university in the State to be eligible for the status of World Class University. The university has also bagged 136 funded projects, which cost around Rs. 16.30 crore.”

R Subbaiyan, the founder Vice Chancellor of the University and special guest of the day, was conferred the degree of Doctor of Science for his valuable contributions to the overall development of the university

