Arttd’inox opened up its first modular kitchen store in the city.

The stainless steel modular kitchen showroom was inaugurated on Sunday at Race Course in the presence of film director Bala, actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Coimbatore G.S. Anitha and Arempee Compressors managing director Devika Ramesh.

Spread over 2000 sqft, the showroom has an array of kitchen models and dinnerware options.