Ashok Leyland wins Deming Prize

Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, has been awarded the Deming Prize 2016 for its Pantnagar manufacturing facility.

A statement from the company said, “Ashok Leyland Pantnagar has become the first truck and bus plant in the world and also the only CV manufacturer outside of Japan to win the Deming Prize.”

Vinod K Dasari, Managing Director of Ashok Leyland, said that equipped with the latest technology and processes, the Pantnagar plant is a fully-integrated plant capable of manufacturing all future-ready products across trucks and buses.

The Deming Prize is a global quality award and the oldest and most widely recognised quality award in the world. It is awarded to companies that have established TQM in their business operations and it is the first time that a company outside Japan has won the award.