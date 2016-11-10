FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Ashok Leyland wins Deming Prize

Covai Post Network
November 10, 2016

Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, has been awarded the Deming Prize 2016 for its Pantnagar manufacturing facility.

A statement from the company said, “Ashok Leyland Pantnagar has become the first truck and bus plant in the world and also the only CV manufacturer outside of Japan to win the Deming Prize.”

Vinod K Dasari, Managing Director of Ashok Leyland, said that equipped with the latest technology and processes, the Pantnagar plant is a fully-integrated plant capable of manufacturing all future-ready products across trucks and buses.

The Deming Prize is a global quality award and the oldest and most widely recognised quality award in the world. It is awarded to companies that have established TQM in their business operations and it is the first time that a company outside Japan has won the award.

