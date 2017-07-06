Assault case accused used TN native’s sim

Kerala: Pulsar Sunil, the accused in the alleged sexual assault of an actor, had used a phone owned by a Tamil Nadu native to allegedly call actor Nadirsha and another person in connection with the case.
The phone was owned by Salem native Samikannu. He had bought the sim card for his son who had given it to his friend Saravanapriyan. Apparently, Saravanapriyan lost the card last October.
