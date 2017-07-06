Assembled crackers recovered from engineering students’ room

Anxious moments prevailed for some time today in Kovaipudur, as police recovered four locally assembled crackers from the room of some engineering students.

Based on information that strangers were found moving around regularly in the area, where students of a private engineering college were staying, police rushed to the area.

Seeing the police, some persons closed their doors from inside.

On suspicion, the police team searched a few rooms, where the students were staying and found four crackers – a long wick connected to a pipe like object and tied tightly. The occupants of the rooms were taken for interrogation at nearby police station in Kuniyamuthur.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the crackers were purchased during the Diwali last and kept the unused ones in the bag for this Diwali.

Further investigations are on, they said.