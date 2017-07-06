06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Coimbatore

Assembled crackers recovered from engineering students’ room

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017

Anxious moments prevailed for some time today in Kovaipudur, as police recovered four locally assembled crackers from the room of some engineering students.

Based on information that strangers were found moving around regularly in the area, where students of a private engineering college were staying, police rushed to the area.

Seeing the police, some persons closed their doors from inside.

On suspicion, the police team searched a few rooms, where the students were staying and found four crackers – a long wick connected to a pipe like object and tied tightly. The occupants of the rooms were taken for interrogation at nearby police station in Kuniyamuthur.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the crackers were purchased during the Diwali last and kept the unused ones in the bag for this Diwali.

Further investigations are on, they said.

