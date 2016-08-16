FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Assembly mourns the demise of Sarguna Pandian

Covai Post Network
August 16, 2016

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly, which gathered today after the weekend and Independence Day holidays, condoled the death of senior DMK leader and former minister SP Sarguna Pandian, who passed away in Chennai on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal read out an obituary, condoling the death of Sarguna Pandian, who was elected twice to the Assembly, in 1989 and 1996, from RK Nagar constituency, in Chennai. He had also been the deputy general secretary of the DMK, and was the Social Welfare Minister between 1996-2001.

The members also observed a two-minute silence to mourn his demise.

In the question hour that followed, the state Minister for Higher Education, KP Anbalagan said that enrolment for higher education in Tamil Nadu was much better than the national average, due to the measures implemented by the Chief Minister.

To a question from Congress MLA, JG Prince, the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that in the last five years, fish worth Rs. 5,000 crores were exported. He also informed the assembly that Rs. 2,525 crores have been allocated for fishermen welfare.

Angry exchange of words ensued between the opposition and the treasury. The Speaker issued a strict warning to the erring DMK members.

Comments 2
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting similar rss downside? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx http://www.purevolume.com/tylerh88/posts/13981157/Mentioning+Easy+Dinner+Recipes [Eleanore] - Jan 11, 2017
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn't appear. Grrrr... well I'm not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog! http://salonandspacommunity.com/blogs/3015/20701/carpet-cleaning-a-great-activit [best carpet cleaning service] - Feb 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS