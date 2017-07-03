At last, Coimbatore to get overnight train to Bengaluru by September

Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu today promised to introduce overnight train from here to Bengaluru, a long pending dream of the region, by the end of September.

Despite announcing the UDAY(Utkrisht Double Decker AC Yatri) train more than a year ago, the launch was delayed due to issues in designing , Prabhu said.

He was speaking after dedicating various amenities like escalator, skywalk, in the city junction and also modernised platforms in Thudiyalur and Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts.

Stating that there was an abnormal delay in designing of the coach, he said that the problem was now solved and UDAY, a special class train to ply overnight, will be launched between Coimbatore and Bengaluru by the middle of September or at least by that month end.

Railways will also look for the possibility of running an overnight train between these stations till UDAY is launched, by using other racks, he said.

He also announced to launch a passenger train between Coimbatore and Pollachi soon.

Prabhu said that railway sector was largely improved in the last three years, with a capital expenditure of Rs.2.75 lakh crore and has developed the much

needed infrastructure.

As far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, the budget allocation which was Rs.878 crore three years ago, has now touched Rs.2,300 crore this year, he said.

Stating that the railways has now 140 wi-fi enable stations across the country, he said that the number will soon increase to 3,000 for the benefit of student community.