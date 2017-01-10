Athletes complain of shoddy arrangements at Athletic meet in Covai

Athletes who arrived here to participate in the All India Inter-University Athletics Championship, that begins here tomorrow, have complained of shoddy arrangements at the Nehru Stadium.

More than 4000 athletes from 150 universities from various States are participating in the meet, that has been organised by Anna University.

Some of the athletes with whom Covai Post interacted complained of lack of toilets in the stadium.

Manpreet Kaur, who participated in the National Junior Athletic Meet last year in the same venue, said, “The stadium does not have proper toilet facilities. Last year at least there were mobile toilets. This year there is none. This is an event where thousands of athletes participate and hygiene is a concern.”

Another athlete Neelam Sharma complained that she and others were made to wait in the station for more than one hour. “Though they said somebody would receive us in the station, nobody came. We had to get to our places all by ourselves. The accommodation provided to us is very far from the venue. It will be difficult for us to reach here by 7 every morning. So we have decided to check- in at a nearby hotel,” she added.

According to Manpreet, the authorities have turned down their request to pay their bills at the hotel as we opted for an alternate accommodation.