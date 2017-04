Dear self pity,

Too viral are you,

Lost have I my info,

My memory is too low,

Corrupt are my files,

Hangs my system,

And insufficient

Is my disc space,

To store future backups,

Under the threat

Of hacking do I

Quit your pairing;

Installing a

Genuine software-

Good will total security,

Gone have I

To meet

Mr.Miracle,

Hope to meet soon

You too there…

Clemency…in absentia!

Adieu..

Yours confidently,

Ms. Will Power!