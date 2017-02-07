Automotive styling workshop on Feb 11

In order to expose the engineering students to the latest development and industry requirements in automotive styling a one day technical workshop is being conducted at Kumaraguru College of Technology here on February 11.

The Automotive styling and Autostyling Expo 2017, will also act as a platform for the students to take up career opportunities in the automotive design and styling domain, a college release said here.

The technical sessions will be handled by experts in this field, like Sathyaseelan, General Manager, Head – Design and Styling from Ashok Leyland, Sivakumar, Head – Industrial Design from Royal Enfield and India’s first women auto designer, Sanghamitra Datta, Managing Director, Head Stylist from Stylus Automotive, Bengaluru.

Logo design competition for “GO GREEN” concept will be conducted to provide awareness on environment pollution with a total prize money of Rs.10,000.

The expo will also showcase the automotive sketches and clay models from various design academies and industries like DJ Academy, Novel Academy, Stylus Automotive and CADD Centre to create interest among the students, it said.