Coimbatore

Avinashilingam varsity, Krishna Sweets sign MoU to promote culture and heritage

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Avinashilingam University for women, today joined hands with cit-based Sri Krishna Sweets, to offer music class to students to improve their self confidence and self esteem among them.

The classes for students of Grade 1 to 9 will be conducted by the faculty members of the University, which will help to preserve and promote culture and heritage and encourage children to perform on stage to gain knowledge about traditional arts, its Chancellor, P.R. Krishnakumar told reporters here today.

The programme titled ‘Chinnanchiru Kuyil’ will select 50 students for the classes, which will be free of cost and the curriculum and syllabus of the course will be decided by the varsity, he said.

The course will be for 100 hours, divided into 50 weeks, which will be scheduled on Sundays, according to convenience of the faculty and the participants, Sri Krishna Sweets Managing Director, M. Krishnan said, after signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Stating that the participants with a minimum of 80 per cent attendance will be provided with a certificate, Krishnan said that after completion of the course, there will be an examination and five outstanding students will be awarded ‘Bala Vani’ certificate.

On course subjects, Krishnakumar said that Carnatic raga based songs, hymns, bhajans and folk songs will be taught.

