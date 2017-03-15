Avinashilingam varsity to host seminar on Cyber Security and Cyber Law

A seminar on Cyber Security and Cyber Law is being organised by Department of Computer Science and Computer Centre of Avinashilingam University (Institute of Home Science and Computer Centre) on March 16.

Dr. S. Amar Prasad Reddy, Additional Director General, National Cyber Safety, and Security Standards (NCSSS) will deliver the key note address.

Dr. P. R. Krishnakumar , Chancellor of Avinashilingam University will preside over the seminar and Dr. Premavathy Vijayan, Vice-Chancellor will deliver the felicitation address. Vidyashree Dharmaraj, Editor-in-Chief, Covai Post who is professionally certified in Cyber Investigation and Law will speak on “Cyber Crime and Law”.

The one-day seminar is being organised in association with National Cyber Safety and Security Standards.