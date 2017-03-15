FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Coimbatore


Avinashilingam varsity to host seminar on Cyber Security and Cyber Law

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017
A seminar on Cyber Security and Cyber Law is being organised by Department of Computer Science and Computer Centre of Avinashilingam University (Institute of Home Science and Computer Centre) on March 16.

Dr. S. Amar Prasad Reddy, Additional Director General, National Cyber Safety, and Security Standards (NCSSS) will deliver the key note address.

Dr. P. R. Krishnakumar , Chancellor of Avinashilingam University will preside over the seminar and Dr. Premavathy Vijayan, Vice-Chancellor will deliver the felicitation address. Vidyashree Dharmaraj, Editor-in-Chief, Covai Post who is professionally certified in Cyber Investigation and Law will speak on “Cyber Crime and Law”.

The one-day seminar is being organised in association with National Cyber Safety and Security Standards.

