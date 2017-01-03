FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Avinashilingam Varsity to host series of conferences

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

The Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women has organised a series of conferences from January 4 to 7 here.

The first conference, organised by the Department of Tamil in collaboration with the Department of Indian Studies, University of Malaya, will be held on January 4. The conference will throw more light on how literature acts like a mirror in reflecting the progressive changes occurring in the society now, said a press release from the university.

On the second day (January 5), the University, along with University of Minnesota’s Institute of Community Integration, will conduct ‘The National Summit 2017 – Means or End’. It is held as part of the Obama-Singh 21st Century Knowledge Initiative Collaboration between Avinashilingam Institute and University of Minnesota, U.S.A.

“The OSI programme is an international effort designed to create partnerships between universities in India and in the U.S. on topics of mutual interest and importance. Professionals, researchers, teachers and students associated with inclusive education from all over the country will participate in the summit,” the release added.

The Department of English in association with English Language Teachers’ Interaction Forum (ELTIF), will hold a two-day conference in English Language, Literature and Cultural Studies on January 6 and 7.

Around 150 B. Ed students, 50 research scholars and 150 literature students will participate in the conference that will focus on thrust areas like language and language teaching including learner-centred classrooms, teacher-intervention in curricula, pedagogy for disadvantage and support programmes for English language learning, skill integration into communication,” the University Vice-Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan said in a press release.

