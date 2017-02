Dr. C. Palanivelu, Chairman of Gem Hospital and Research Centre, Coimbatore, was conferred Tamil Nadu’s ‘Best Doctor’ award, according to a release.

Dr. Palanivelu belongs to Gastro Intestinal Speciality, and was given the award at a function held in Chennai to mark the National Doctors’ Day on August 6.

Minister for Health, C. Vijay Baskar handed over the medal and certificate during the ceremony.