City-based Ganga Hospital was recently awarded with the CNBC-TV18 India Healthcare Award. Dr. S. Rajasekaran and Dr. S. Raja Sabapathy, both directors of the hospital, received the award from the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, founder, Sulabh International.

According to a press release from the hospital, an independent jury comprising Dr. Annaswamy Vaidheesh, managing director and vice-president of South Asia, GlaxoSmithkline, Kewal Handa, chairman, Medybiz Pharma, D.G. Shah, secretary-general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Health Enterprises, declared the hospital the winner based on its clinical work, academics, research and social service.

“I am happy that a hospital from a tier two city has been chosen for this prestigious award. For Ganga Hospital it is another feather on its cap. I dedicate this award to my parents Dr. J.G. Shanmuganathan and Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan who are founders of this hospital,” Dr Rajasekaran said.