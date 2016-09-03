FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Award for Ganga Hospital

Covai Post Network
September 3, 2016

City-based Ganga Hospital was recently awarded with the CNBC-TV18 India Healthcare Award. Dr. S. Rajasekaran and Dr. S. Raja Sabapathy, both directors of the hospital, received the award from the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, founder, Sulabh International.

According to a press release from the hospital, an independent jury comprising Dr. Annaswamy Vaidheesh, managing director and vice-president of South Asia, GlaxoSmithkline, Kewal Handa, chairman, Medybiz Pharma, D.G. Shah, secretary-general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Health Enterprises, declared the hospital the winner based on its clinical work, academics, research and social service.

“I am happy that a hospital from a tier two city has been chosen for this prestigious award. For Ganga Hospital it is another feather on its cap. I dedicate this award to my parents Dr. J.G. Shanmuganathan and Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan who are founders of this hospital,” Dr Rajasekaran said.

Comments 8
HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS! [Dr. Pradip Kumar Chakraborty] - Sep 04, 2016
Heartiest Congratulations and loads of best wishes ! [sangeetha] - Sep 04, 2016
Proud to say coimbatorean.congrats to the Ganga hospital Directors. [Kannabiran] - Sep 05, 2016
Congratulations to Dr.Rajasekaran and Rajasabapathi sir [Dr.S.S.Pugazhendi] - Sep 05, 2016
Heartily congrats for your achievements [Dr Thangavel] - Sep 06, 2016
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Keenan Drees] - Dec 31, 2016
After study a number of of the blog posts on your web site now, and I actually like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website listing and will be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my web page as effectively and let me know what you think. http://insyncfamilies.com/blog/40896/assist-individuals-who-need-to-find-out-more-information-about-dining-and-c/ [Sidney] - Jan 11, 2017
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work. http://autumnlawson08.canalblog.com/archives/2017/02/01/34880760.html [carpet cleaning companies] - Feb 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS