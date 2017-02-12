Awards to teachers presented

“The inspirational teacher defines the potential and capabilities of students and widens their horizon and motivates them,” said Adv.P.Krishnadas, Managing Trustee of the Nehru Group of Institutions, during the Shri P. K. Das Memorial Best Teacher and Life Time achievement award 2016 function.

The awards were presented at a function organised by the Nehru Group of Institutions at Nehru Institute of Technology at Kaliyapuram today.

A. Muhamed Jiyaputheen, District Judge, Tirupur, was the chief guestt.

The awards were presented to four school teachers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in memory of Shri P. K. Das, Founder chairman of Nehru Group of Institutions. The `Best Principal Award’ was given to S Ishack of

Grace Higher Secondary School, Palakkad.