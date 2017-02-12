FLASH NEWS I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam I request the MLAs to make a decision after discussing with their people and their conscience: O Panneerselvam 129 MLAs are supporting me: Sasikala We will stand at amma’s memorial and take oath: Sasikala I will even give my life to protect this party: Sasikala Journalists protest in Kuvathur for not being allowed near resort where MLAs are lodged VK Sasikala to lead a hunger strike at Marina, Said reports Governor’s rule is not needed in Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth Ashwin becomes fastest bowler to get to 250 Test wickets in his 45th match

Coimbatore


Awards to teachers presented

Covai Post Network
February 12, 2017

“The inspirational teacher defines the potential and capabilities of students and widens their horizon and motivates them,” said Adv.P.Krishnadas, Managing Trustee of the Nehru Group of Institutions, during the Shri P. K. Das Memorial Best Teacher and Life Time achievement award 2016 function.

The awards were presented at a function organised by the Nehru Group of Institutions at Nehru Institute of Technology at Kaliyapuram today.

A. Muhamed Jiyaputheen, District Judge, Tirupur, was the chief guestt.

The awards were presented to four school teachers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in memory of Shri P. K. Das, Founder chairman of Nehru Group of Institutions. The `Best Principal Award’ was given to S Ishack of

Grace Higher Secondary School, Palakkad.

