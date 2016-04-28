Awareness camps for prevention and management of asthma

The Coimbatore Respiratory Society (CRS) will organize special camps starting May 3, the World Asthma Day, to create awareness about asthma and how to prevent it.

The CRS president, Dr. T. Mohan Kumar told reporters here in Coimbatore that awareness about the disease, acceptance of it and adherence to the right therapy can make one conquer asthma.

With Coimbatore being an industrial city and due to pollution, about seven percent of the population in the district suffers from asthma. Dust mites from textile and foundries add to the woes of the citizens, who needed awareness about the disease to protect themselves from it, he said.

CRS, along with doctors, will organise camps across the city that the people can participate, he said.

Dr. Mohankumar, Senior Consultant and Pulmonologist at Shri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, said that inhalation therapy is a very effective treatment to control asthma, which cannot be cured.

He added that for people suffering from asthma, corticosteroids can be lifesavers because they help prevent or reverse the process of inflammation in the airways while making them less sensitive to the triggers.