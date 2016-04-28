FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Awareness camps for prevention and management of asthma

Covai Post Network
April 28, 2016

The Coimbatore Respiratory Society (CRS) will organize special camps starting May 3, the World Asthma Day, to create awareness about asthma and how to prevent it.

The CRS president, Dr. T. Mohan Kumar told reporters here in Coimbatore that awareness about the disease, acceptance of it and adherence to the right therapy can make one conquer asthma.

With Coimbatore being an industrial city and due to pollution, about seven percent of the population in the district suffers from asthma. Dust mites from textile and foundries add to the woes of the citizens, who needed awareness about the disease to protect themselves from it, he said.

CRS, along with doctors, will organise camps across the city that the people can participate, he said.

Dr. Mohankumar, Senior Consultant and Pulmonologist at Shri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, said that inhalation therapy is a very effective treatment to control asthma, which cannot be cured.

He added that for people suffering from asthma, corticosteroids can be lifesavers because they help prevent or reverse the process of inflammation in the airways while making them less sensitive to the triggers.

Comments 7
http://sunriseearlylearningcenter.com/members/restdeal18/activity/74849/ [Betsy Burner] - Nov 01, 2016
I got what you mean , appreciate it for posting .Woh I am happy to find this website through google. “Don’t be afraid of opposition. Remember, a kite rises against not with the wind.” by Hamilton Mabie. http://www.HdnYn8STr0.com/HdnYn8STr0 [Vance Leeson] - Feb 28, 2017
I love reading through a post that will make men andwomen think. Also, thank you for allowingfor me to comment! http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Marg Olubunmi] - Mar 01, 2017
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back someday. I want to encourage one to continue your great writing, have a nice evening!| http://www.jfEFOEy9eV.com/jfEFOEy9eV [Kris Alsandor] - Mar 01, 2017
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Shanon Amsdell] - Mar 02, 2017
I do accept as true with all the ideas you have presented for your post. They are really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for starters. Could you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post. http://www.vMJYh0AQSy.com/vMJYh0AQSy [Mervin Miyake] - Mar 03, 2017
AS WE SEE THINGS BUILDING UP IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND THINGS ON THE BRINK OF CATASTROPHY COMPLETE RUINING. WE HAVE TO ANTICIPATE THE SUPERNATURAL INTERVENTION OF GOD WITH WHOM SO EVER HE CHOOSES http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Aurelio Rhodarmer] - Mar 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS