Last year the Varnam Foundation organized a marathon as part of their efforts to develop the standard of government schools. IPS officers C. Sylendra Babu and R. Thirunavukkarasu participated in the marathon. This year, Varnam Foundation has joined hands with Miracle Media to organize an awareness marathon for 100% voting in elections.

Ace tennis star Sania Mirza is expected to participate in this marathon on March 4 in Coimbatore city. For participation eligibility, run categories, venue, registration, and other information, visit http://www.myindiamarathon.com/

The Coimbatore-based foundation works towards protecting the rights of children. A majority of their projects are aimed at stopping child labour, adopting children for education, ensuring that children in the rural areas have access to education, and helping the elderly.