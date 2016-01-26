FLASH NEWS AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it Amma is responsible for me to reach this position, her spirit will guide me: O. Panneerselvam If Deepa comes, I will give her the respect and support that Amma’s niece deserves: O. Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa and MGR have done a lot for the state, I will follow their footsteps: O. Panneerselvam I have never gone against the party. They are spreading lies about me but time will tell the truth: O Panneerselvam MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources It is very shocking what OPS had said yesterday. So much of uncertainty is not good for the state: Kanimozhi I thought Jaya would come back; everyone said she was recovering. When I heard the news of her demise, we felt like we lost all power: OPS

Coimbatore


Awareness marathon for 100% voting

Covai Post Network
January 26, 2016

Last year the Varnam Foundation organized a marathon as part of their efforts to develop the standard of government schools. IPS officers C. Sylendra Babu and R. Thirunavukkarasu participated in the marathon. This year, Varnam Foundation has joined hands with Miracle Media to organize an awareness marathon for 100% voting in elections.

Ace tennis star Sania Mirza is expected to participate in this marathon on March 4 in Coimbatore city. For participation eligibility, run categories, venue, registration, and other information, visit http://www.myindiamarathon.com/

The Coimbatore-based foundation works towards protecting the rights of children. A majority of their projects are aimed at stopping child labour, adopting children for education, ensuring that children in the rural areas have access to education, and helping the elderly.

