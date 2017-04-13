‘Awareness on diseases low in India despite growth in medical business’

Even as the medical business industry was seeing a 12 per cent annual growth in India, awareness on various diseases was low, according to Aravind Viswanathan, Franchise Director of Ethicon Wound Care.

Addressing a felicitation function where Dr. Neil F. Jones, Professor and Chief of Hand Surgery, UC Irvine Medical Centre at the University of California for receiving the Ganga Hospital – Johnson and Johnson Professorship Award on Wednesday, Aravind Viswanathan said hospital and medical equipment were contributing for the growth in the field of medicine.

“Today’s medical business is a $100 million industry in India and the equipment alone contribute to more than $5 million. This is only set to grow in the coming days,” he said.

Oncology, cardiovascular surgery, obesity and liver treatment were seeing a rise in India as more patients complained of related diseases in the past one year, he added.

“More than 1800 cardiovascular surgeries are performed in India in one year. We are the third largest obese nation in the world and over a million patients were treated for liver diseases last year,” Viswanathan informed.

Claiming that the enormous amount of investment from the private sector has contributed to the growth, Viswanathan also claimed that the investment in public sector was to increase rapidly in the next 10 years. “Private sector is also investing more in the rural areas. However, it is relatively low compared to the public sector,” Viswanathan added.

While the situation was such, availability of bed and awareness level on health care was relatively low in India, which, according to him has resulted in unwanted mortalities.

Receiving the award, Dr. Neil F. Jones explained the difficulties and challenges involved in hand surgery and also shared some personal experiences by citing specific cases he had attended.