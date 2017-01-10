FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


Awareness programme on cyber crime for college students conducted

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

About 69% of women cyber crime victims have not complained to any law implementing agency due to fear, lack of confidence or lack of complaint mechanism, said Sathya Narayanan Subramanian, Founder-CEO of Vaaitha.com.

Addressing an awareness programme titled Digital Nirbhaya – Cyber Crime, organised by VLB Janaki Ammal College of Arts and Science, he said that though women have become economically independent, social empowerment of women is a still a work in progress as women are subjected to harassment, morphing and representation of obscenities by cyber criminals using digital media.

“Even the few cyber crime cases that go to court do not result in conviction owing to technical defect and lack of evidence. Options such as security staging and security boot could help retrieve the conversation and produce it as proof against criminals stalking women in cyber space. There are cyber crime laws in the country, including the Information Technology Act 2000, to try criminals active in the cyber world,” Subramanian said.

